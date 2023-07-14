WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are facing child endangerment charges after allegedly keeping three children locked in a room that was in deplorable conditions.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Crystal Zamorski, 31, and Destiney Kellar, 22, both of Williamsport, are accused of child abuse against three children, ages nine, two, and one.

Police say officers responded to an apartment complex on Hepburn Street Wednesday after neighbors walked into Zamorski and Kellar’s apartment to find the three children abandoned, locked in a small bedroom.

Once investigators arrived they said the walls in the bedroom were covered with feces, and the 1-year-old toddler, was in an infant bed that “had soiled clothing inside it, covered in bugs” along with large piles of soiled diapers surrounding the bed.

Kellare and Zamorski were arrested once they returned to the apartment and admitted to locking the children in the room covered with feces and locking them in this room at least once a day, as stated in the affidavit.

According to court documents, at one point Zamorski stated to officers that her children would be safer if she did not have custody of them.

Zamorski and Kellar were committed to the Lycoming County Prison on a $85,000 bail each. Both are facing numerous charges of child endangerment.