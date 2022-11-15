PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to a gang member.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9 mm pistols by The Cabin Armory in Plains Township and H & H Tactical in Exeter.

Police say they found the guns were purchased by Rachel Drumgo, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, and she was brought in for an interview.

As stated in the affidavit, Drumgo told police she purchased each gun for a man who went by the name “Drip”, later identified as Troy Siddons, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of the Bloods street gang. Drumgo stated she was aware that Siddons had a criminal history and could not buy the guns for himself.

Officer said Drumgo met Siddons through Tiffany Lopez, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, who was with Drumgo during the gun purchasing. Drumgo stated to police that Lopez was too aggressive and it caused the sales clerk to become suspicious.

Drumgo also noted Lopez pressured her to buy more guns, according to court papers.

Police are charging Drumgo with five counts of making materially false written statements to purchase the firearms and she was released on a $25,000 unsecured bail.

Lopez is charged with the related gun purchases and held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $250,000 bail.

Charges are pending for Siddons.