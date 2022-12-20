WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are being charged after police say they pistol-whipped and poured bleach on a woman at the Sherman Hills Apartments, Monday night.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to a stabbing report around 10:00 p.m. at the Sherman Hills Apartment complex.

As officers arrived on the third floor of the complex they said a strong smell of bleach was pungent and saw a woman with a severe head injury. The victim then stated to police “she has a gun.”

Police stated they saw a woman, later identified as Toccara France, 36, sweeping glass from the hallway and Claris Sailoman, 35, walking into an apartment with a bloody firearm in the back pocket of her pants.

Investigators stated Sailoman tried to lock herself in the bathroom when officers arrived. However, police said they were able to place her into custody and seize the Thunderstruck Revolver that was covered in the victim’s blood.

The victim told police she left her apartment and was confronted by France in the hallway. She then returned to her apartment, left again, and was confronted by Sailoman.

According to court documents, the victim claimed France and Sailoman poured bleach on her and Sailoman pistol-whipped her multiple times in the head.

As stated in the affidavit, France and Sailoman continued to kick her and Sailoman struck her head with a handgun. The victim yelled she was pregnant, France and Sailoman responded, “(Expletive) your baby.”

France and Sailoman were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal conspiracy to aid in an aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Sailoman faces additional charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possessing instruments of crime.