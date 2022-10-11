HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township.

PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of Frackville, and Lenore Valeno, 35, of Ashland, were arrested for multiple merchandises stolen.

Some of the items included:

3 Men’s shirts

5 Claire’s headbands

3 Paper Mate Pencils

Woman’s shirt, push-up bra

Yankee Candle

Crayola Crayons

Loreal hair color

The total amount stolen was worth $262.29. Both women have been charged with retail theft.