HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township.
PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of Frackville, and Lenore Valeno, 35, of Ashland, were arrested for multiple merchandises stolen.
Some of the items included:
- 3 Men’s shirts
- 5 Claire’s headbands
- 3 Paper Mate Pencils
- Woman’s shirt, push-up bra
- Yankee Candle
- Crayola Crayons
- Loreal hair color
The total amount stolen was worth $262.29. Both women have been charged with retail theft.