SCOTURN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women have been arrested after police say they stole cooking oil from a Monroe County diner on SR611.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 7 around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the Scotrun Diner on State Route 611 for a theft of used cooking oil.

Police said they learned the suspected car used during the theft was a white van with a ladder rack on the top with a New Jersey registration and two women in the car.

Officers were able to locate the car traveling southbound on SR611 in front of Turkey Hill and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, 23-year-old Yuliana Perez Sanchez from Jersey City, and the passenger 40-year-old Aranely Sanchez-Conde from Jersey City were arrested. Both were then transported to Monore County Correctional Facility.

They have been charged with theft, and possessing instruments of crime.