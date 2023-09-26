WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a theft at Old Navy where they say two women stole over $500 worth of clothes.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the women pictured selected and hid merchandise worth $506.3 from Old Navy.

Police say the suspects left the store without paying for the merchandise and fled the area.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other criminal activity in the Wilkes Barre Township area is asked to contact police at 570-606-4791, texting 570-760-0215, or emailing puchalski@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.