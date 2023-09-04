TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are being accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of sunglasses from a store in the Pocono Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 27 around 6:00 p.m., two women entered the Sunglass Hut at the Pocono Outlets in Tannersville.

Police say while in the store the two suspects stole seven pairs of high-end designer sunglasses totaling over $3,000. The two were confronted about the theft and left the store without paying for the sunglasses, investigators stated.

Pocono Township Police

Suspect one was seen wearing a blue tank top, a blue bucket hat, and black stretch pants. Officers say she is believed to have a tattoo on her upper left chest and shoulder and one in the upper middle of her back. Suspect two was wearing a black t-shirt and jean shorts with long straight brown or black hair and long eyelashes.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects is asked to contact Corporal Aaron Anglemyer at 570-629-7200 or via email to AAnglemyer@poconopd.org.