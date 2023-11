KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are asking for public help in finding two men wanted by the Kingston police.

According to the Kingston Police Department, officers are trying to identify the men pictured below.

Kingston Police

Police say the individuals were involved in an unspecified incident in Kingston Borough and they were last seen operating a gray GMC Terrain.

Kingston Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Anthony at 570-714-0377, or email at janthony@kingstonpd.org.