WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are wanted for allegedly stealing items from an auto store in Luzerne County.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, two people pictured are accused of retail theft at Advance Auto Auto Parts.

Police did not say what the two stole from the store but they captured an image of the vehicle that two fled the scene in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ward at 570-208-0394.