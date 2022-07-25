WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying two people they say stole from Kohl’s in Wilkes-Barre Township.
According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday around 1:00 p.m. the two pictured below committed retail theft at Kohl’s Department Store.
Investigators did not give details on what the two suspects stole from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570 606 4791 or message them on their Facebook.