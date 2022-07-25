WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying two people they say stole from Kohl’s in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday around 1:00 p.m. the two pictured below committed retail theft at Kohl’s Department Store.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Investigators did not give details on what the two suspects stole from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570 606 4791 or message them on their Facebook.