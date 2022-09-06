WHITE HAVEN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The White Haven Police Department said they are investigating the theft of the contents of two USPS drop-off mailboxes.

Officials said the drop-off boxes in front of the post office and White Haven Market were stolen on Monday, September 5.





Investigators ask anyone who deposited mail containing a check after 3 p.m. on September 3 to monitor your bank accounts because the suspected thief, or thieves, may use your account numbers for fraudulent activities.

If you see anything unusual on your bank account, officers ask you to contact your bank and report the activity to the White Haven Police Department.