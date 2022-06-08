LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two teens will be facing burglary and theft charges after investigators believe they stole a motorcycle and committed other thefts.

According to the Mill Hall Brough Police Department, during Memorial Day Weekend on Fairground Road in Mackeyville, two 17-year-olds entered a garage and stole a 2007 Suzuki.

Police stated the teens hide the motorcycle in a trailer and then moved it to a location in Centre County where they painted it a different color from the original.

The two were taken into custody and charged with burglary. They have also been charged with theft after police discovered the teens are linked to several vehicle thefts in the Clinton and Centre County areas.