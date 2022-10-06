BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging two teenagers who investigators say assaulted their 15-year-old classmate on the Bloomsburg University campus.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 25 around 8:30 p.m., an incident occurred at the Bloomsburg University campus housing involving teens who live in Bradford County.

The victim, 15, reported to police that he was physically assaulted by two classmates ages 17.

Both Bradford County and Columbia County’s DA offices agreed that the incident would be handled by the PSP Towanda unit.

As a result, charges were filed against the two teens within the Bradford County Juvenile Probation Department.