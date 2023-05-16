HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two 18-year-olds after they were found attempting to steal items from a Luzerne County Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 9 around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a Halze Township Walmart for reports of retail theft.

Investigators say two 18-year-olds, a man from Hazle Township and a woman from Drums, hide items in bags and passed all points of sale without paying.

The two were taken into police custody and charged through the district court.