KELLY TWP., UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two teens have been charged after police say they stole over $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 5 around 7:00 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart in Lewisburg for retail theft.

Police say two teens, a 16-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy, were arrested on the scene for attempting to steal $353.38 worth of merchandise.

The two were charged through the juvenile court with retail theft and released to their parents.