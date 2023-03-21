WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Two teens are charged after police say they shot through a window of a home in Lycoming County.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the block of Lila Lane in Williamsport for shots fired into a home. When police arrived at the scene they saw several bullet holes through the second-floor bedroom window, one hitting the interior wall as well as shell casings along the backyard fence.

Through further investigation, officers said 17-year-old Nazir Thrower’s ankle monitor pinged him walking from his home to a residence on Lila Lane and back home.

Police say they gathered surveillance from a local business that showed a taller man, identified as 16-year-old Keyon White, and Thrower high-fiving on the side of a building and White holding a black firearm in his hand.

The surveillance showed White and Thrower walking toward the scene prior to the incident and fleeing the scene immediately after shots were fired, officers say.

Williamsport Bureau of Police stated Thrower and White, were trying to wait until Thrower’s ankle monitor battery died before leaving his residence. Once the pair thought the monitor died they left Thrower’s home and fired the shots into the victim’s residence, police say.

White was handed over to Williamsport police from New Jersey and has been charged with murder of first-degree, aggravated assault, reckless endangering of another person, and several other related offenses.

Thrower has been charged with conspiracy murder of the first degree, conspiracy discharge of a firearm, and several other conspiracy charges.

Both are being held at Lycoming County Prison and White was denied bail.