TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two teens after they allegedly robbed a convenience store for vapes.

According to police on October 21 they charged 17-year-old Noah Kumiega and 15-year-old Dade Notz after officers were dispatched to Al’s Qwik Shop for a reported robbery at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, police say, the suspects had already fled the scene and officers began gathering information from the store regarding the incident.

The affidavit states officers received information that the two males who matched the description were walking through Kenndey Blouverd. Police say, Kumiega and Notz walked into Al’s Qwik Shop, and while one pointed a firearm at a clerk the other stole vapes.

Court documents state Kumiega refused to cooperate and told officers all the information they needed was in his black bookbag. In the bag, officers say they found a loaded firearm, a knife, 60 vapes, and $210.

Police note as soon as Kumiega’s guardian got to the station she wanted to notify the police about a stolen firearm from her vehicle.

Police have charged Kumiega and Datz with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, and several other related offenses