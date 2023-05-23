WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two teens are being accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint while she was walking her dog in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on May 16 around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the 390 block of South Main Street for a reported armed robbery,

Police say the victim was walking her dog when two teens, later identified as Maurice Asbury, 17, and Faviyan Nin, 16, both of Wilkes-Barre, approached her. The victim said one of the two suspects pulled a silver gun out of a bag and told her “I don’t want to hurt you but I need money,” investigators stated.

The victim gave the suspect $83 in cash from her wallet and the two fled the scene. Asbury and Nin were later spotted by officers responding to a different incident and the two began to walk away in opposite directions, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, Asbury tried to flee on a motorized skateboard and the officer grabbed his bag where he allegedly felt a gun inside. Nin was later arrested near Penn Plaza on South Main Street.

Detectives said Asbury admitted he and Nin agreed to rob the woman and they split the money taken from her.

Asbury has been charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, and simple assault. Nin is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, terroristic threats, and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault.

Nin remains in Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bail and Asbury is jailed on a $150,000 bail.