MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two suspects were taken into custody after police say they assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 8 around 3:20 p.m., a fight happened between three teenagers.

Suspect one, 16, is accused of shoving the 14-year-old girl victim and punching her in the side of her face with his fist, police say.

Suspect two, 17, is accused of hitting the victim in the face and back of the head with his fist, according to the release.

PSP states the victim suffered a cut to her lip, hair loss, and a head wound.

State police Stroudburg unit is currently investigating the incident.