DECATUR TOWNSHIP, MIFFLIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Wednesday, November 9, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Decatur Township. One victim was transported to the hospital.

One suspect, later identified as Adam Fink, had fled before PSP arrived.

Troopers arrested Heather Schmieding on scene. Schmieding is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault.

According to state police, Fink was arrested Friday night after a warrant had been issued. Fink has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

State police tells Eyewitness News the victim has been released from the hospital and is in stable condition.