WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a year since the remains of two small girls were found buried in the backyard of their home.

Two of the four suspects involved in the murders are expected to plead guilty.

27-year-old Echo Butler was scheduled for an arraignment and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, at Lycoming County Court Monday morning, but decided to waive.

In November of 2021, the bodies of 6-year-old Nicole Synder and 4-year-old Jasmine Snyder were found buried in the backyard of their home in Hepburn Township.

Court documents say the county’s Children and Youth Services confirmed that Nicole and Jasmine were never enrolled in school.

The pair hadn’t been seen by officials in years. The girls were malnourished and physically abused, ultimately passing for their injuries. Nicole died first in May 2016 and then Jasmine died in August 2017.

Four suspects are allegedly involved in the murders, Marie Snyder, the children’s mother, Echo Butler, her partner, and Michele and Ronald Butler, Echo’s parents.

Echo Butler Marie Snyder

They all lived together in the home on Livermore Road, along with Marie’s youngest child.

Michele is scheduled for a guilty plea on December 5. Echo will have a pre-trial conference on December 13.

Marie Snyder will be back in Lycoming County court for a guilty plea on Monday, October 31.