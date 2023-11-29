MONTOUR TWP., COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a dog.

According to the Montour Township Police Department, a dog theft occurred on November 17 around 3:30 p.m. near the Catawissa American Legion in Montour Township.

Montour Township Police Department

Police say the man and the woman in the images above are the suspects involved in the incident and the two fled in the vehicle pictured below.

Montour Township Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Montour Township Department at 570-784-5454.