WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were stabbed Friday morning at a bus station in Williamsport and a man has been arrested for the incident, police say.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers were called to the River Valley Transit Authority Bus Station in the 100 block of West Third Street for a reported stabbing.

While en route to the scene, police were told that a man and a woman had both been injured and the suspect, later identified as Timothy Maddox, 35, was in a nearby area wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Maddox was found and arrested and made statements saying “this was a long time coming,” regarding the stabbing incident, as stated in the affidavit.

Through further investigation, officers learned Maddox followed the woman to the bus station to confront her, following an altercation. Maddox then attacked the victim and stabbed her multiple times, according to court documents. Maddox then stabbed the man when he attempted to intervene.

Maddox was taken to the Lycoming County Prison after being denied bail.