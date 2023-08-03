NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were shot, and one died, after an apparent murder-suicide in Newport Township Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported gunshot victim at the intersection of East Kirmar Avenue and Lee Mine Street.

The Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told 28/22 News, police found a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest and a male shooter was found unresponsive also with a gunshot wound.

DA Sanguedolce said the shooter died while the woman was hospitalized and she remains in critical condition.

Investigators recovered a gun next to the shooter’s body, and Luzerne County Coroner’s Office confirms the manner of death is a suicide.

Due to the nature of the incident for both the victim and the deceased, and the manner

being a suicide, the District Attorney’s Office is not releasing the names of either party.

This incident remains under investigation.