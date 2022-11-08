MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of two people for selling fentanyl that resulted in the death of a man.

According to District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Brian McKnight, 30, of Milford, and Sarah Turner, 34, of Matamoras, pleaded guilty to charges after an investigation found they sold fentanyl that caused the death of John Hiatt, of Matamoras, in November 2020.

As a result of a joint investigation between the Pennsylvania State Police and the District Attorney’s Office, police said Turner and McKnight sold fentanyl in the Eastern Pike County area from 2019 through January 2021.

After the death of Hiatt, police found messages on Hiatt’s phone that described the setup for a drug sale from Turner on the morning of November 4.

At the scene of Hiatt’s death, police discovered bags stamped “PTSD.” Later investigators say they purchased fentanyl from Turner and the bags they received had stamped “PTSD”. Police said they arrested Turner and seized more bags of fentanyl stamped “PTSD” in her car.

The bags were later found to have fentanyl and tramadol in them. At the time of his death, Hiatt had both fentanyl and tramadol in his system, according to the release.

Turner has been sentenced to 13 to 26 years in prison for the charges of drug delivery resulting in death, and delivery of a controlled substance. McKnight was sentenced to 9 to 40 years in prison on the charges of criminal conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.