SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, resulting in death.

Investigators say in February 2020 Taylor distributed heroin and fentanyl to Decker, who then distributed the heroin and fentanyl to another person who shared it with a 32-year-old woman.

The woman later died on Feburay 26, 2020 after ingesting the drugs.

Taylor received a sentence of 20 years in prison and Decker was sentenced to 15 years. The charges stem from a joint investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Scranton, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.