EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two men have been sentenced for their roles in separate fentanyl trafficking rings across Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Tyrell Donta Ravenell, a/k/a “Beast,” 36, of Wind Gap, and Jonathyn White, a/k/a “Jay,” 28, of Tobyhanna, previously pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Police say White admitted that the trafficking began in 2019 and continued into July of 2021. White conspired with others to distribute and possessed with the intent to distribute at least 40 grams but less than 160 grams of fentanyl throughout Monroe County, investigators stated.

Detectives said Ravenell admitted the trafficking beginning in 2018 and continued until June 2023. Ravenell conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 400 grams but less than 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl throughout Northampton and Monroe Counties, police say.

White will serve seven years of imprisonment and eight years of supervised release. Ravenell will serve 14 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.