WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring.

According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in September 2019.

Investigators state Garris served as a drug dealer in a drug trafficking organization run by brothers Edwin Tejeda, and Jose Raymer Tejeda.

As stated in the release, a second man involved has been sentenced, Emilio Tejeda, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute between 400 grams and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of approximately 200,000-600,000 lethal doses of fentanyl.

In addition to Garris and Tejeda, five other Luzerne County men have been convicted for various fentanyl, cocaine, and other trafficking offenses.

The defendants are:

James Tindol, Jr., 38, Nanticoke, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl which resulted in death.

Edwin Tejeda, 31, Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, which resulted in death, and awaits sentencing

Jose Raymer Tejeda, 37, Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, which resulted in death, and awaits sentencing

Kearon Brinson, 41, West Nanticoke, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and marijuana and awaits sentencing

Lamont Hubbard, 50, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and marijuana and awaits sentencing

Garris has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Tejeda was sentenced to over 4 years imprisonment.