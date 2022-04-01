WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring.
According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in September 2019.
Investigators state Garris served as a drug dealer in a drug trafficking organization run by brothers Edwin Tejeda, and Jose Raymer Tejeda.
As stated in the release, a second man involved has been sentenced, Emilio Tejeda, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute between 400 grams and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of approximately 200,000-600,000 lethal doses of fentanyl.
In addition to Garris and Tejeda, five other Luzerne County men have been convicted for various fentanyl, cocaine, and other trafficking offenses.
The defendants are:
- James Tindol, Jr., 38, Nanticoke, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl which resulted in death.
- Edwin Tejeda, 31, Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, which resulted in death, and awaits sentencing
- Jose Raymer Tejeda, 37, Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, which resulted in death, and awaits sentencing
- Kearon Brinson, 41, West Nanticoke, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and marijuana and awaits sentencing
- Lamont Hubbard, 50, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and marijuana and awaits sentencing
Garris has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Tejeda was sentenced to over 4 years imprisonment.