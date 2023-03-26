MADISON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say two people were scammed by someone who hacked a Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Troopers said two people sent a total of nearly $400 to someone they thought was a Lackawanna County Sheriff on February 25.

Investigators said the sheriff’s Facebook page had been hacked prior to their conversations so it is unknown who the pair had been speaking with.

The $400 was in exchange for a puppy on Facebook according to state police.

The report states the pair sent the money but it is unknown where the hacker might be.