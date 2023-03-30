PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is being charged after he allegedly set up two men to buy a phone but ended up robbing them at gunpoint.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on January 31 officers responded to a robbery around 7:00 p.m. at Junior’s Convenience Store on North Main Street.

Once arriving on the scene police say two men from Philadelphia contacted Idris Sharee Hollis, 23, on Facebook Marketplace about a used cellphone for sale.

The vicitms told officers Hollis agreed to meet and when the two arrived a man wearing a ski mask approached them with a gun and aimed it at their heads, investigators said.

Hollis, who was wearing the ski mask, demanded money from the victim and they handed him $350, court records stated. The vicitms then fled the scene and called the police.

Investigators were able to arrest Hollis on February 3 when he shot a man during another fake cellphone sale on North Main and Farrell Street in Plains.

As stated in the affidavit, Hollis said had the intention to rob the victim during the sale. Hollis pulled the gun on the victim and the victim tried to drive away when Hollis fired a shot and hit his chest, according to court documents.

Investigators said they found a disassembled 9mm handgun hidden in a plastic bag in the bathroom ceiling and a 9mm magazine in a laundry bag inside the apartment.

Hollis was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft. For the February 3 shooting, he was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.