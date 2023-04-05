BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found screaming while naked on a porch after assaulting two people.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Fair Street for a fight that broke out.

Police say the fight broke out between a girl’s father and a man, later identified as 21-year-old Anthony Ventura.

Once arriving on the scene officers said they found Ventura standing on a porch, nude and yelling at the girl and her father. Ventura was then heard yelling at the officers, “(expletive) you cops!” before walking back into the house, police said.

Investigators stated the girl was found with severe injuries that required an ambulance. As a result, Ventura was charged with strangulation, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

He was placed in the Columbia County Prison on a $25,000.00 straight bail.