WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have identified two out of three suspects accused of installing a card skimmer at a Luzerne County Walmart.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, as of Friday, two of the three suspects have been identified as Romanian Nationals.

Police say that various parts of the country, such as Maine, New York, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Florida, and Georgia, have had incidents regarding Romanian National criminal activities.

It is a large organized criminal organization committing EBT fraud theft, retail theft, and planting of skimming devices to obtain customer information, investigators stated.

Officers warn if you use the register pictured anytime after 8:20 p.m. on September 6 through September 18, you should contact your card issuer to have a new card issued and change your PIN code. This also includes PA EBT/Access cards.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Wilkes-Barre Township police will be filing charges on the identified suspects and will extradite them back to Luzerne County.