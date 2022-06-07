EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming County.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct seven compliance checks on establishments in Lycoming County.

Out of the seven, two businesses were not in compliance, serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age, according to police. Officials did not name those establishments.

PSP says the following five establishments were in compliance with not serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

TH Minit Markets LLC T/A Turkey Hill Market #211 in Montoursville

Morey’s Tavern Inc in Williamsport

Blazin Wings Inc T/A Buffalo Wild Wings in Williamsport

Brandon Cafe Inc T/A The Brandon in Williamsport

Sherry L Davis T/A Duncan Tavern in Wellsboro

According to the CDC, “Alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S. Data from several national surveys documents the use of alcohol among young people.”

You can find more information about underage drinking by visiting the CDC’s website.