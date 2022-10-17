TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high speed on Learn Road in Tannersville.

Police said they turned on their sirens to pull over the two riders and they both led officers on a chase through multiple roads.

The rider of the Suzuki, later identified as Giovanni D. Perez, 23, of East Stroudsburg, lost control and crashed onto the shoulder of a roadway.

Investigators say Perez was found with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a suspended license. Perez refused medical treatment and was taken into custody.

The rider of the black sport bike was able to flee the scene and an investigation is continuing for the identity of the driver.