BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two men who they say are involved in a shooting that started out as a bar fight early Sunday that left one man injured.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, around 12:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Capitol Bar in the 40 block of East Mains Street for a report of two men outside the bar threatening to “shoot the place up.”

Once arriving on the scene officers said they heard a man scream “I’ve been shot.” The victim was able to provide investigators information on the incident stating a small group of men were outside of the business and started a fight.

Police said the victim asked the men to go somewhere else and stop loitering outside of his business, then the victim heard a man later identified as Manuel Santos, say “pull the (expletive) out.”

As stated in the affidavit, the victim saw another man, later identified as, Kenneth Bruce Meeker, wearing a black hoodie and baseball hat, pulling out a gun. The victim tried to wrestle Meeker to the ground when Meeker shot him in the right knee, according to police.

The owner of the bar provide surveillance video and the identification of the two to investigators from when they first entered the bar.

The victim was shown the captured video and identified the two men as Meeker being the one who shot him and Santos being the one who told Meeker to take out the gun.

Meeker has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bloomsburg Police Department. Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.