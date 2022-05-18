SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that two men from Wilkes-Barre have been sentenced after they say investigators discovered their involvement in drug trafficking.

According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Duwayne Brown, 41, of Wilkes-Barre, and Andrew Henry, 48, of Wilkes-Barre, previously pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine, and heroin.

Investigators stated the two worked to obtain and sell drugs in Luzerne County.

Brown has been sentenced to 33 months imprisonment and Henry was sentenced to 18 months in prison.