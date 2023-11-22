(WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged with attempting to entice minors into sexual activity and even prostitution.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Gregory A. Wilson, 50, of Lewistown, Mifflin County was indicted by a grand jury on an attempted enticement of a minor charge.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says the indictment alleges on November 8, in Centre County, Wilson attempted to persuade, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in prostitution and sexual activities.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Christopher Crispen, 32, of Howard, Centre County was indicted on Tuesday, November 21, by a grand jury on attempted enticement of a minor and attempted receipt of child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Karam stated that the indictment alleges that on November 8 and 9 in Centre County, Crispen also attempted to persuade or entice a minor to engage in prostitution and sexual activity.

Karam says, the indictment also alleges that Crispen attempted to receive child pornography on November 8.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is life in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.