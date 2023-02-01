LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph Bryer and 36-year-old Cory Crabb turned violent.

According to police records, video surveillance showed that during an argument Crabb hit Bryer in the face and Bryer then pulled out a knife and threatened to return with a gun, both men then left the bar.

While leaving the bar police say surveillance cameras caught Crabb shoving a woman and driving away. Officials say Crabb’s license is suspended for a DUI, and he is prohibited from being in bars because he is on supervised bail.

Both men are facing charges of simple assault, harassment, and theft, as police say they left the bar without paying their tabs. Bryer is also facing charges of terroristic threats.