BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning.

According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue.

Kieth Estep informed East Central Emergency Network (ECEN) that someone had shot at him and he shot back at them, investigators stated.

Officers said shortly after around 8:48 a.m. a second man, Stevan Xaviar Mercado, called ECEN to report that he was shot in the left leg on Fairview Avenue. Police say Mercado “openly admitted that he fired his weapon and possibly shot himself.”

Through further investigation police said both Estep and Mercado live in the same house on Fairview Avenue and the two were involved in an argument. Estep tried to leave the house when Mercado shot at him and missed, Estep then left and shot once into the home, as stated in the release.

Both Estep and Mercado were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, discharging a gun into a house, and reckless endangerment of another person.

Neither post bail and remain in the Columbia County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing.