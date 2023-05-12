FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The search of a Foster Township home led to the seizure of thousands of marijuana plants and the arrest of two men from Brooklyn.

According to the affidavit, police arrested 50-year-old Wai Fei Eng and 49-year-old Yueqiang He, both from Brooklyn, on May 8 for allegedly growing over a thousand weed plants in a home in Foster Township.

The criminal complaint states investigators found several rooms and the garage filled with thousands of marijuana plants and materials needed for the growing processes.

Both have been charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are currently being held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a bail set at 10,000