HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men are wanted for allegedly using counterfeit cash at Gerrity’s Supermarket.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Saturday around 1:00 p.m., two men pictured are suspected of being involved in a retail theft using counterfeit $100 bills at Gerrity’s Supermarket

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Non-Emergency number at 570-825-1254.