(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced two Luzerne County men have been charged with the unlawful taking, and killing of numerous white-tailed deer.

According to investigators with the PA Game Commission, Michael Terpak, 38, and Charles Olson, 52, both of Ashley, face multiple game law charges resulting from a monthlong investigation that began in July 2023.

The Game Commission stated they began the investigation after receiving information that Terpak and Olson had been hunting for white-tailed deer during a time of year when hunting for deer was closed.

Terpak and Olson are accused of participating in the illegal killing or shooting of white-tailed deer and allowing multiple minors to do the same, sometimes in an unsafe manner, investigators stated.

State Game Wardens said they conducted multiple interviews with the suspects and were able to collect electronic evidence through search warrants that were served on Terpak and Olson.

Terpak and Olson face the following charges;

Endangering the welfare of children

Corruption of minors

Unlawful killing or taking of big game during closed season

Killing or taking of big game during a closed season

Terpak faces $70,800 in fines and penalties if convicted of all charges and Olson faces a fine of $47,300 and penalties if they are convicted on all charges.