LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two children have been charged after police say they threatened a student at Line Mountain School District in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 16 around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to an incident at Line Mountain School District.

Investigators say they discovered two girls, ages 12, made threats to another 12-year-old girl at the middle school.

State police did not release information on the threats made, nor the identity of the three involved.

The two suspects have been charged with terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.