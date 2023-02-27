OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are questioning two juveniles for their alleged involvement in a fire at a vacant building in Olyphant Saturday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the PSP fire marshal unit was called in to determine the origin and cause of a fire at the Atlantic Lamb and Veal Processing Plant on Hull Avenue in Olyphant around 1:15 p.m.

Investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the building and spread throughout the building causing the roof and portions of the second floor to collapse.

At this time, the fire has been ruled arson and Olyphant Police are interviewing two children, ages unknown, for the incident.