EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two federal inmates have been charged separately with having weapons and drugs while in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said two federal inmates were indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury for possessing ‘contraband’ while still in prison.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, two inmates at Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood (FCI Allenwood) were indicted separately as:

Jeffery Wood, 26, was allegedly found to be in possession of a sharpened plastic weapon known as a ‘shank’ on April 19, 2020; and

Jeffrey Lamarche, 43, was allegedly found to be in possession of a sharpened metal ‘shank’ and several strips of paper soaked in a Schedule I synthetic cannabinoid on May 18, 2020.

Officials say if convicted Wood and Lamarche both face a maximum of five years in prison and a fine.