CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women employed as in-home caregivers have been charged after police say they stole over $2,000 from multiple victims.

According to police, Britney L. Hostrander, 28, and Shannon Schenck, 45, are charged with fraudulent crimes that took place in Clinton County.

Police say Hostrander stole from two victims, ages 76 and 80, while she was an employee of an in-home caregiving company, Helping Hands Home Health.

Hostrander allegedly used the credit cards belonging to her client and her client’s husband to make unauthorized purchases of nearly $2,000, including almost $500 that Hostrander used to pay outstanding costs and fines for prior criminal cases.

Investigators stated Schenck was employed by Arcadia Homecare and Staffing and served as an in-home caregiver for a 71-year-old female resident of Mill Hall Borough. Police said Schenck used the victim’s credit card for over $2,000 to pay for her personal utility bills.

Officers noted the two investigations were unrelated, but demonstrate a recently increasing trend in Clinton County of in-home caregivers taking advantage of elderly and care-dependent people in the area.