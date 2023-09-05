RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident after two men were held hostage during a home invasion, multiple weapons stolen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 22 around 1:00 a.m., troopers were called to Monkey Run Road in Ridgebury Township for a reported home invasion.

Police say two suspects entered the home and held a 26-year-old man and 47-year-old man at gunpoint demanding to know where they kept their guns.

A fight broke out and one of the victims was shot in the foot, PSP stated. The suspects then fled on a motorcycle with four guns each worth $100.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.