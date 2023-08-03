PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges after police say two loaded guns, one stolen, were seized from his car during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers pulled over a car on U.S. Route 11 in Plymouth, for an expired registration.

Police say the driver, Owen Brown, 36, of Pittston, was not wearing a seat belt, “appeared to be nervous” and admitted to using fentanyl earlier in the day. During the stop, troopers said Brown stated there were two guns in a guitar case in the back seat.

Investigators say they found a Marlin .22-caliber rifle and an Amadeo Rossi 12 gauge shotgun, both of which were loaded with rounds chambered. The rifle was reported to be stolen out of Harveys Lake.

Brown has been charged with receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons without a license, along with numerous traffic offenses. Brown was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.