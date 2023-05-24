EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people from Pennsylvania are facing charges after a gun containing a “high capacity” of lethal bullets was fired near a 6-year-old in Wildwood, New Jersey.

According to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, on May 18 around 4:00 p.m., officers were called to a motel in Wildwood Crest for a report of a gunshot victim. On the scene, one man, identified as Alexander Wiederhold, 30, from Frackville, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and he was transported to Atlantic City Medical Center.

Through further investigation, officers said it was discovered Wiederhold fired a handgun, that was placed in his waistband while carrying bags into his motel room. Police also noted Wiederhold was walking next to a 6-year-old at the time the handgun was fired.

Investigators say the handgun was registered to Sabrina Sweed, 29, of Frackville, and it contained a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets. Neither Sweed nor Wiederhold possessed a concealed carry permit.

Wiederhold was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of high capacity magazine, and possession of hollow point bullets. He was placed in the Cape May County Correctional Center after being released from the hospital.

Sweed was charged with possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of hollow point bullets. She was released on a summons from police custody.