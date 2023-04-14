LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man of interest as they investigate two fires they say were deliberately set.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, crews responded to two fires, one in the 580 block of Main Street on April 12 and another on Friday in the 570 block of Main Street.

Police say both structures were unoccupied and a person of interest was caught on camera near the area when the fires took place.

Pennsylvania State Police

Investigators say they have ruled both fires as arson and are looking for who may have started them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PA State Police Marshal Unit at 570-963-4324 or 570-963-4293.